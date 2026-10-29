Rising tourist numbers put Saint Martin’s Island at risk

To protect Saint Martin’s Island’s natural environment, the daily limit on visitors had been set at an average of 2,000. This year, the government has raised it to 3,500. The period during which tourists can stay overnight has also been extended from two months to four and a half months.

But questions have been raised over whether an updated scientific study has been conducted to determine how much additional pressure the island’s water resources, waste management systems and natural environment can withstand.

Saint Martin’s is an ecologically critical area. More tourists mean greater demand for drinking water, more sewage and rubbish, and heavier foot traffic on the beaches. Environmentalists have questioned whether these pressures were properly considered when the new limit was set.