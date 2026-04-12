PM enjoys stage drama with family in city

The sudden presence of the head of the government in the auditorium surprised child performers and the audience. Many were seen expressing joy upon seeing the Prime Minister and his family members up close.

When Tarique Rahman along with his family went onto the stage, the audience welcomed them with loud applause, Ruman said.

“The Prime Minister and his family did not come merely for entertainment, but aimed at encouraging the child performers,” he added.

The additional press secretary said that the Prime Minister later took part in a photo session with the child artistes.

Earlier, on 3 April, the Minister along with his daughter visited Shimanto Shombhar Cinema Hall at Jigatola in Dhanmondi and watched the film ‘Project Hail Mary’.