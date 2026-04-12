PM enjoys stage drama with family in city
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman watched a children’s theatre performance titled ‘Kobi Chitabagh’ at the Mohila Samity Auditorium in the city’s Bailey Road area Saturday evening.
"Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived at the Mohila Samity Auditorium on Bailey Road along with his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and daughter Barrister Zaima Rahman at 7pm and watched the play, said PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
News of the Prime Minister's presence in the auditorium to watch the play created a special excitement among the child audience and their guardians, he said.
The sudden presence of the head of the government in the auditorium surprised child performers and the audience. Many were seen expressing joy upon seeing the Prime Minister and his family members up close.
When Tarique Rahman along with his family went onto the stage, the audience welcomed them with loud applause, Ruman said.
“The Prime Minister and his family did not come merely for entertainment, but aimed at encouraging the child performers,” he added.
The additional press secretary said that the Prime Minister later took part in a photo session with the child artistes.
Earlier, on 3 April, the Minister along with his daughter visited Shimanto Shombhar Cinema Hall at Jigatola in Dhanmondi and watched the film ‘Project Hail Mary’.