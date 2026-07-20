52pc of measles deaths among infants younger than 9 months

A study conducted among children admitted with measles at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute has found that 80 per cent of the patients had not received a measles vaccine.

Another investigation revealed that 52 per cent of children who died from measles were younger than nine months old. Experts say more in-depth research on measles and vaccination is needed in Bangladesh.

The study was conducted between April and May and included 341 children aged up to 14 years who received treatment at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute. It was carried out by a team of 19 researchers from the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and the hospital.