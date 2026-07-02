Japan to continue cooperation with Bangladesh and int’l community against terrorism

Japan will continue working with Bangladesh and the international community to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and security measures, Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shimada Tomoaki has said.

He made the remarks at a memorial ceremony this morning, Thursday, honouring the seven Japanese nationals who were among those killed in the terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan on 1 July 2016.

The ceremony was held at the Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Centre (MEIC) at the Uttara Depot of the Dhaka Metro Rail. The programme was streamed online.