Japanese victims of Holey Artisan attack
Japan to continue cooperation with Bangladesh and int’l community against terrorism
Japan will continue working with Bangladesh and the international community to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and security measures, Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shimada Tomoaki has said.
He made the remarks at a memorial ceremony this morning, Thursday, honouring the seven Japanese nationals who were among those killed in the terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan on 1 July 2016.
The ceremony was held at the Metro Rail Exhibition and Information Centre (MEIC) at the Uttara Depot of the Dhaka Metro Rail. The programme was streamed online.
The programme began with a one-minute silence in memory of those killed. At the end of the ceremony, participants laid flowers before a memorial bearing the names of the victims.
“We remember all the victims of this brutal and unjust terrorist attack,” Shimada Tomoaki said. “We are determined to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again. To achieve this goal, Japan will continue working with Bangladesh and the international community to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and security arrangements.”
The seven Japanese nationals killed in the attack were members of the preparatory study team for what was then the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project. They played a significant role in laying the groundwork for the metro rail system now operating in the capital.
As in previous years, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organised the memorial to honour its seven colleagues.
Shimada Tomoaki said today’s Dhaka Metro Rail stands as a tangible legacy of the victims’ vision and dedication. The metro has become an integral part of daily life for city residents, fulfilling a long-held aspiration of Bangladesh while also symbolising the enduring friendship between Japan and Bangladesh.
He added that work on MRT Lines 1 and 5 was also progressing, based on the initial planning and surveys carried out by the seven Japanese experts.
JICA pledges continued support for Bangladesh
JICA President Tanaka Akihiko said the memory of the seven Japanese nationals killed in the Holey Artisan attack continued to have a profound impact on the agency’s work.
He said the contributions of those who lost their lives while working for Bangladesh’s development would be remembered not only by JICA but also as a lasting part of the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.
He expressed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families and reaffirmed JICA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel.
Tanaka said the Dhaka Metro Rail project had not stalled after the 2016 tragedy; instead, it had become an indispensable part of daily life in the capital.
JICA, he said, would continue to stand by Bangladesh in its development journey and remain committed to fulfilling the aspirations and vision of those who lost their lives.
Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Mohammad Shaugatul Alam, an additional secretary to the Bangladesh government, also paid tribute to the seven Japanese nationals, saying the metro rail system had been built on the foundation of their sacrifice.
Mohammad Nur-e-Alam, Director General of the East Asia and Pacific Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Japanese engineers killed in the Holey Artisan attack had been partners in Bangladesh’s development journey.
He added that the people of Bangladesh would never forget their sacrifice or contribution.
Also addressing the ceremony were Mohammad Ziaul Hoque, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, and Mohd. Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, additional secretary and head of the Americas and Japan Wing at the Economic Relations Division, among others. Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi was also present.