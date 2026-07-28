Brig Gen Miftah Uddin taken into military custody over Akramul killing
Brigadier General Miftah Uddin Ahmed has been taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Monday night.
In a statement, the ISPR said Miftah Uddin had been placed in military custody and that further legal action would be taken against him in accordance with the law.
On 27 July, prosecutors filed formal charges before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case over the killing of former Teknaf Municipality councillor Akramul Haque, alleging crimes against humanity.
The charge sheet names 11 accused, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Miftah Uddin, who was serving as commander of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-7 in Chattogram at the time of the incident, is among those accused. Cox’s Bazar was then under the jurisdiction of RAB-7.
The army took Miftah Uddin into custody a day after the prosecution submitted the formal charges in the Ekramul Haque case.
Akramul was killed in what authorities described as a “gunfight” in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, on 26 May 2018. He had served as president of the Teknaf Upazila Jubo League, whose activities are now banned, for 12 years.