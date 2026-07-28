Brig Gen Miftah Uddin taken into military custody over Akramul killing

Brigadier General Miftah Uddin Ahmed has been taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Monday night.

In a statement, the ISPR said Miftah Uddin had been placed in military custody and that further legal action would be taken against him in accordance with the law.

On 27 July, prosecutors filed formal charges before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case over the killing of former Teknaf Municipality councillor Akramul Haque, alleging crimes against humanity.