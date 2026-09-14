Jinnah’s photos at DUCSU museum: DU administration to take action against those responsible

The Dhaka University administration has decided to take action against the individuals involved in displaying photographs of Pakistan's former Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the then-Chhatra Sangha leader Abdul Malek at the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) museum.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam confirmed to Prothom Alo that an investigation committee has been formed for this purpose, with Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane serving as its convener.

The university will also investigate two other issues related to DUCSU. The launch of a teacher evaluation website without university authorisation and the installation of a monument named "Nirbhik July" in front of the Central Library without permission.