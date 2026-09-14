Jinnah’s photos at DUCSU museum: DU administration to take action against those responsible
The Dhaka University administration has decided to take action against the individuals involved in displaying photographs of Pakistan's former Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the then-Chhatra Sangha leader Abdul Malek at the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) museum.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam confirmed to Prothom Alo that an investigation committee has been formed for this purpose, with Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane serving as its convener.
The university will also investigate two other issues related to DUCSU. The launch of a teacher evaluation website without university authorisation and the installation of a monument named "Nirbhik July" in front of the Central Library without permission.
The university administration issued a statement regarding these matters on Monday through the Public Relations Office.
The statement noted that several news reports concerning DUCSU have come to the university authorities' attention. These activities are inconsistent with the university's established laws, regulations, policies and administrative structure.
According to Article 24(a) of the Dhaka University Order, 1973, the responsibility for the supervision, maintenance and control of university property is vested in the Syndicate.
Additionally, according to the notes under Section 4 of Chapter 14 of the Dhaka University Ordinance and Statutes, the student union must make any decision subject to the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor.
The statement emphasised that the "Nirbhik July" monument, installed by DUCSU on the west side of the Arts Building and in front of the Central Library, was done without any permission or consultation with the Syndicate or the Vice-Chancellor, which is beyond their jurisdiction under university law.
The university’s statement further declared that displaying photographs of Pakistan's then-Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah and then-Chhatra Sangha leader Abdul Malek in the DUCSU museum conflicts with the history of the Language Movement and Bangladesh's independence.
It stated that displaying such images in the university museum is in no way acceptable and strict administrative action will be taken against those involved in accordance with university regulations.
Regarding the teacher evaluation website launched by DUCSU without approval, the statement called it inconsistent with university policy and institutional processes.
It noted that teacher evaluation is a vital academic and institutional matter. No individual, organisation or student union can launch an independent evaluation system on their own. The statement also pointed out that the website exposes teachers' personal information, which is a punishable offense under the law.
The statement asserted that there is no scope for establishing any form of ‘dual administration’ at the university. While DUCSU is an important student representative body, all of its activities must be conducted within the university’s laws, regulations, policies and administrative framework.
The administration warned that any attempt to bypass university authority or establish a parallel structure will be strictly resisted.
Vice-Chancellor ABM Obaidul Islam told Prothom Alo that he was not informed beforehand about the displaying of the photographs or the other initiatives taken by DUCSU.
He added that necessary actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation committee's report.