Nurul Islam becomes new CAG

The government has appointed Md Nurul Islam as the new comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of Bangladesh, reports news agency BSS.
Nurul Islam, who is currently serving as the controller general of accounts (CGA), will serve as the CAG for the next five years, according to a government circular issued on 13 July.
Nurul Islam's appointment will be effective after taking oath as the CAG. He will replace Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury whose tenure ends today, Sunday.
Nazrul Islam worked in various capacities at the Audit and Accounts Department and joined as the CGA on 31 January, 2021.
Previously, he served as the controller general of defence finance, additional director-general (finance) at the office of the additional director general (finance), senior finance controller (army) at the Dhaka cantonment, and additional controller general for accounts at the office of the Controller General of Accounts.
He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in December 1989 as an audit and accounts cadre of the 8th batch. He joined the civil service on 20 December, 1989.