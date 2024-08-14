Claim on US link to Sheikh Hasina’s ouster ‘laughable’: US
The United States has ruled out the claim regarding US involvement in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh and described it as ‘laughable’ as well as ‘absolutely false’.
Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson of the US department of state, made the statement at a press briefing on Tuesday.
While placing a query, a journalist informed him that Sheikh Hasina accused the US of orchestrating mass protests which eventually led to her ouster after weeks of violence. “So do you have any comments on that?”
In response, Vedant Patel said, “That is laughable. Any implication that the US was involved in Sheikh Hasina’s resignation is absolutely false. We have seen a lot of disinformation in recent weeks, and we remain incredibly committed to strengthening information integrity across the digital ecosystem, especially with our partners in South Asia.”
Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the prime minister on 5 August, in the face of massive protests led by students. He later managed to leave the country safely and took shelter in India.
Recently, an Indian media outlet quoted her saying that the US was behind her ouster as she did not comply with their proposal on St. Martin's Island. Her son, however, dismissed the report, saying that Sheikh Hasina issued no such statement.