NCP, Hefazat leaders visit Khaleda Zia

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) visited BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is critically ill, at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

At around 10:15 am today, Saturday, NCP’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, senior joint member-secretary Tasnim Jara and chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah arrived at the hospital.

Earlier, leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam had also visited Khaleda Zia. At around 8:45 am, the organisation’s central joint secretary general Junaid Al Habib and other leaders were seen leaving the hospital.