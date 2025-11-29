NCP, Hefazat leaders visit Khaleda Zia
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) visited BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is critically ill, at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
At around 10:15 am today, Saturday, NCP’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, senior joint member-secretary Tasnim Jara and chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah arrived at the hospital.
Earlier, leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam had also visited Khaleda Zia. At around 8:45 am, the organisation’s central joint secretary general Junaid Al Habib and other leaders were seen leaving the hospital.
Khaleda Zia had been admitted to hospital with respiratory distress caused by a lung infection. She later developed pneumonia. She also has longstanding conditions affecting her kidneys, liver, arthritis and diabetes. As a result, her condition is such that treating one ailment risks aggravating another.
In this context, yesterday, Friday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described her condition as “extremely critical”. BNP leaders have said that her health has shown no improvement over the past two days. Physicians are considering whether she can be taken to Singapore as soon as possible for advanced medical treatment.
Meanwhile, Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, has expressed deep concern over Khaleda Zia’s current health condition. He has requested the nation to pray for her recovery. Yesterday, BNP organised doa malfils at mosques across the country for her well-being.
On behalf of the family, her son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, expressed gratitude to all for their sincere prayers and care for Khaleda Zia.