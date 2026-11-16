Govt approves 2 new police stations, 2 municipalities
The government has approved the formation of two new police stations and two municipalities to make administrative activities across the country more dynamic and public service-oriented.
At the same time, it has been decided to rename a police station and relocate the administrative headquarters of two upazilas.
The proposals were approved at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reorganisation (NICAR) of Bangladesh on Monday. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting.
Under the approved decisions, Matamuhuri Police Station will be established in Bottoli area of Konakhali Union under Matamuhuri Upazila by dividing Chakaria Police Station in Cox’s Bazar district.
The government has also approved the establishment of Mokamtala Police Station in the newly formed Mokamtala Upazila by dividing Shibganj Police Station in Bogura district.
The meeting also approved proposals to establish Mokamtala Municipality in Mokamtala Upazila of Bogura district and Jaintapur Municipality in Jaintapur Upazila of Sylhet district.
Meanwhile, Pagla Police Station in the newly formed Dakshin Gafargaon Upazila of Mymensingh district will be renamed Dakshin Gafargaon Police Station to bring its name in line with that of the upazila.
The government has also approved relocating the administrative headquarters of the newly formed Chandraganj Upazila, created by dividing Sadar Upazila in Lakshmipur district.
Instead of the previously proposed Motobi and Charchamita mouzas, the new headquarters will be established in Mouza No. 163 Uttar Chandrapur and Mouza No. 166 Hajirpara, under Hajirpara Union.
Similarly, the administrative headquarters of the newly formed Bangra Upazila, created by dividing Muradnagar Upazila in Cumilla district, will be relocated from Khamargram Mouza to Mouza No. 40 Dakshin Bangra under Bangra Purba Union.
According to relevant sources, the proposals to establish new police stations and rename an existing one were submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The proposals to form new municipalities and relocate upazila administrative headquarters were submitted by the Local Government Division.
Once implemented, the decisions will create a new administrative structure in the areas concerned, affecting administrative activities, law and order maintenance and the delivery of public services at the local level.