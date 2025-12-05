Zubaida Rahman visits ailing Khaleda Zia, goes to family home in Dhanmondi

After visiting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the capital, Zubaida Rahman, wife of the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, left the hospital and arrived at her parental home in Dhanmondi.

She remained at Evercare for more than two and a half hours, leaving the hospital at around 2:30 pm.

Zubaida Rahman arrived in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from London, landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 10:45 am today.