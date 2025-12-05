Zubaida Rahman visits ailing Khaleda Zia, goes to family home in Dhanmondi
After visiting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in the capital, Zubaida Rahman, wife of the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, left the hospital and arrived at her parental home in Dhanmondi.
She remained at Evercare for more than two and a half hours, leaving the hospital at around 2:30 pm.
Zubaida Rahman arrived in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from London, landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 10:45 am today.
She proceeded directly from the airport to Evercare Hospital to visit her mother-in-law. She reached the hospital in the Bashundhara area at 11:53 am. Security was tightened around the hospital premises in anticipation of her arrival.
Zubaida Rahman has travelled to Dhaka to take Khaleda Zia to London for medical treatment.
The process of transferring Khaleda Zia to London has been delayed because the air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar could not arrive due to technical problems.
BNP’s media cell announced this information on its verified Facebook page at 10:00 am today. If her physical condition remains stable and the medical board gives approval, Khaleda Zia is scheduled to depart for London on Sunday.
According to a post on BNP’s media cell Facebook page, the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the air ambulance would not be arriving today due to technical issues, but may arrive on Saturday, if all goes well.
“If madam’s physical condition is suitable for travel and the medical board takes the decision, InshAllah, she will leave for London on the 7th (Sunday),” Mirza Fakhrul added.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital for the past 13 days. There is widespread public concern regarding her critical health condition.
The complications caused by an infection in her lungs have shown some improvement, and some of the cardiac complications have also subsided slightly. However, several other underlying issues remain largely unchanged.
Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital on the night of 23 November after experiencing breathing difficulties. Tests revealed an infection in her lungs, prompting her admission. When her condition deteriorated, she was moved from the High Dependency Unit (HDU) to the Critical Care Unit (CCU).