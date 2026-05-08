Governments fall when independent media not allowed to flourish: Mahfuz Anam

Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star, believes independent journalism is necessary even for the success of governments themselves. He said one of the main reasons behind the fall of previous governments was their failure to allow independent media to flourish.

He made the remarks on Friday morning during the opening session of the “Bangladesh Journalism Conference 2026” at a hotel in the capital. The two-day international conference has been organised by Media Resources Development Initiative (MRDI).

The first session focused primarily on investigative journalism. Mahfuz Anam said the future of Bangladesh lies within investigative journalism. However, he noted that the country has not seen enough investigative reporting in the past, nor is it happening sufficiently now. Whether it will flourish in the future, he added, depends largely on the role of editors.