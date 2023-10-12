11th grade student takes over European Union in Bangladesh for a Day

A student of 11th grade Shampa on Thursday took over European Union in Bangladesh as an ambassador for a day on the occasaion of 11th annual celebration of International Day of the Girl Child.

Shampa, the European Union ambassador for the day, mentioned that, “I want to motivate the girls with my experience of taking over the role of ambassador of the European Union in Bangladesh and inspire them to take part in future takeovers. As I know European Union in Bangladesh works with girl’s education, I would want their continuous support to be extended on the girls’ education in my community so that no girl has to drop out of school anymore.”

She wants to become a journalist in future. She has an ambition to assist people especially young girls of her community through development projects. As part of Ambassador’s daily official activities, she visited an International Development Organization where she attended a meeting with relevant officials and placed her observation and opinion, says a press release.

The ambassador of European Union in Bangladesh, Charles Whitley stated that, “Gender equality is at the heart of the European Union’s values. This International Day of the Girl Child, we remain committed to support women and girls in the fight for Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation in Bangladesh and in the world.”

"This International Day of the Girl 2023, we are united around the theme 'Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being' - focusing on the three major pillars of Girls Get Equal campaign- Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation,".

The main focus of 11th annual celebration of International Day of the Girl Child is to call for investment in girls' leadership, accountability for girls' rights in association with the Girl Takeover campaign.