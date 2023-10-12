11th grade student takes over European Union in Bangladesh for a Day

A student of 11th grade Shampa on Thursday took over European Union in Bangladesh as an ambassador for a day on the occasaion of 11th annual celebration of International Day of the Girl Child.
Shampa, the European Union ambassador for the day, mentioned that, “I want to motivate the girls with my experience of taking over the role of ambassador of the European Union in Bangladesh and inspire them to take part in future takeovers. As I know European Union in Bangladesh works with girl’s education, I would want their continuous support to be extended on the girls’ education in my community so that no girl has to drop out of school anymore.”
She wants to become a journalist in future. She has an ambition to assist people especially young girls of her community through development projects. As part of Ambassador’s daily official activities, she visited an International Development Organization where she attended a meeting with relevant officials and placed her observation and opinion, says a press release.
The ambassador of European Union in Bangladesh, Charles Whitley stated that, “Gender equality is at the heart of the European Union’s values. This International Day of the Girl Child, we remain committed to support women and girls in the fight for Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation in Bangladesh and in the world.”
"This International Day of the Girl 2023, we are united around the theme 'Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being' - focusing on the three major pillars of Girls Get Equal campaign- Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation,".
The main focus of 11th annual celebration of International Day of the Girl Child is to call for investment in girls' leadership, accountability for girls' rights in association with the Girl Takeover campaign.
Plan International intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to takeover leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership.
It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing to girls along with the concerns and issues that are impacting their lives broadly. Takeover is a part of the global GirlsTakeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International.
Every year Plan rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girl on 11thOctober, under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls’ power, activism and leadership.
This year, throughout the month of October Plan International Bangladesh is going to mobilize GirlsTakeover in leading roles within governance, diplomacy, corporate etc. all over the country to advocate gender equality, freedom and representation for girls and young women.
The GIRLSTAKEOVER campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about the empowerment of girls. Girls can revolutionize their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and equal chances in life. The takeover is an opportunity to not only amplify the strength of girls, but also to highlight everyone’s dedication to supporting girls' concerns and gender equality in your country.