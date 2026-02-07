'Voting at night': Your votes have already been cast—go home

The dictionary only has the word "vote," but if desired, another word could be added: ''nighttime vote''. This has become one of the most discussed terms in the country's politics over the past seven years.

On paper, the eleventh national parliamentary election took place on 30 December 2018. To understand what actually happened in the name of an election, let’s start with an incident from that morning. The incident occurred in Chittagong–10 constituency, at Dampara CMP Police Lines School and College center.

When two women and one man tried to entre the center to vote, several individuals rushed to them saying, "Your vote has already been cast, please leave."