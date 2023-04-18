Four secretaries transferred, additional scey promoted to secretary

Four secretaries have been transferred while an additional secretary has been promoted to secretary.
The public administration ministry on Tuesday issued separate gazette notifications in this regard.
Additional secretary Khalil Ahmed, director general of Rural Development Academy in Bogura, has been promoted to secretary. He has been made the cultural affairs ministry secretary.
Chittagong hill tracts affairs secretary Hamida Begum has been transferred to the rural development and co-operatives division while the rural development and co-operatives division secretary Nahid Rashid has been transferred to the Public Service commission.
Muhammad Abdul Hamid Jamadder has been made the secretary of Chittagong hill tracts ministry.