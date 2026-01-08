Traders stopped sale of LPG cylinders, energy division’s 5 measures

The energy division has taken five measures to resolve the ongoing shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

These steps are expected to increase LPG imports, which in turn may ease the supply crunch in the market.

However, importers have stated that it may take some more time for the supply shortage to be resolved.

Meanwhile, an ongoing strike by LPG traders continues amid these government measures.

The traders on Wednesday announced that they would stop selling LPG cylinders from today, Thursday.