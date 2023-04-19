Tk 36m toll collected in Bangabandhu bridge in 32 hrs

The record number of vehicles crossed Bangabandhu bridge over the Jamuna river in the last 32 hours -- between 12:00am on Tuesday and 8:00am on Wednesday -- said the bridge authorities, adding that Tk 36 million was collected as toll from a total of 41,251 vehicles, including 2,700 motorbikes.
The executive engineer of the bridge Ahsanul Kabir said there is a pressure of vehicles in the bridge as people are rushing home to celebrate Eid with their families. All types of preparations have been taken so as to thwart any disruptions in collecting toll. The record amount of tolls was collected in 32 hours.
On a spot visit, this correspondent talked to a readymade garment worker, Zahidul Karim, who stays at Mirpur area in Dhaka with his wife. Zahidul was heading towards home at Kandarpara village in Sirajganj sadar upazila.
He boarded the bus around 6:30am on Wednesday from Gabtali to reach Sirajganj and didn't see any traffic jam on the road. But the vehicles move slowly due to the excessive pressure of transport.
The officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul highway police station, Badrul Kabir, said despite the huge pressure of transports, no traffic gridlock was seen. The highway police remain vigilant to deal with any situations to make the End journey hassle free.
Sirajganj police superintendent Arifur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a large number of district police along with highway ones were deployed in the area to make the Eid journey smooth .