Tk 36m toll collected in Bangabandhu bridge in 32 hrs

On a spot visit, this correspondent talked to a readymade garment worker, Zahidul Karim, who stays at Mirpur area in Dhaka with his wife. Zahidul was heading towards home at Kandarpara village in Sirajganj sadar upazila.

He boarded the bus around 6:30am on Wednesday from Gabtali to reach Sirajganj and didn't see any traffic jam on the road. But the vehicles move slowly due to the excessive pressure of transport.