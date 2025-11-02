Five dengue patients die, 1,162 fresh dengue cases detected overnight
Health officials today said they recorded 1,162 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts, killing at least five persons in the past 24 hours.
"During the period, (of the 1,162) 163 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 108 in Chattogram division, 76 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 175 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 261 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 154 in Khulna division, 87 in Mymensingh division, 98 in Rajshahi division, 32 in Rangpur division and eight in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.
Since the start of the dengue onslaughts Bangladesh this year witnessed so far 283 deaths while the disease inflicted 71,675. The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 101,214 people in the country.