Five dengue patients die, 1,162 fresh dengue cases detected overnight

"During the period, (of the 1,162) 163 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 108 in Chattogram division, 76 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 175 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 261 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 154 in Khulna division, 87 in Mymensingh division, 98 in Rajshahi division, 32 in Rangpur division and eight in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.