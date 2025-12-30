Nation loses a great guardian: Chief adviser

“Considering her (Khaleda Zia’s) contributions, her long struggle and the public sentiment for her, the government had declared her a Very Very Important Person of the state earlier this month,” he noted.

The chief adviser further said Begum Zia’s role in the struggle to establish democracy, multiparty political culture and the rights of the people in Bangladesh will remain memorable.

“Due to her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic situations and inspired to reclaim democracy,” he said, adding, “The nation will remember her contributions with due respect.”

Despite political differences, her (Begum Zia’s) long political journey dedicated to national welfare, people-oriented leadership and firm resolve always provided guidance, Muhammad Yunus said, adding that the country has lost an experienced and proven state woman with her death.

He recalled that Begum Khaleda Zia was the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the chairperson of the BNP, who led the struggle to restore democracy against autocratic rule.

The chief adviser said after the death of her husband, former president, army chief and valiant freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia entered active politics in 1982, having previously been a housewife..