Khaleda Zia’s departure
Nation loses a great guardian: Chief adviser
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Tuesday, expressed profound shock at the death of three-time former prime minister, symbol of the democratic movement and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
“At the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, the nation has lost a great guardian. I am deeply shocked and saddened by her death,” he said in a condolence message this morning.
Professor Yunus said Begum Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a political party, but “an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh.”
“Considering her (Khaleda Zia’s) contributions, her long struggle and the public sentiment for her, the government had declared her a Very Very Important Person of the state earlier this month,” he noted.
The chief adviser further said Begum Zia’s role in the struggle to establish democracy, multiparty political culture and the rights of the people in Bangladesh will remain memorable.
“Due to her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic situations and inspired to reclaim democracy,” he said, adding, “The nation will remember her contributions with due respect.”
Despite political differences, her (Begum Zia’s) long political journey dedicated to national welfare, people-oriented leadership and firm resolve always provided guidance, Muhammad Yunus said, adding that the country has lost an experienced and proven state woman with her death.
He recalled that Begum Khaleda Zia was the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the chairperson of the BNP, who led the struggle to restore democracy against autocratic rule.
The chief adviser said after the death of her husband, former president, army chief and valiant freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia entered active politics in 1982, having previously been a housewife..
Begum Zia’s strong leadership played a decisive role in bringing about the fall of autocrat Ershad’s nine-year-long rule, he added.
Professor Yunus said many of Begum Khaleda Zia’s actions and decisions helped move the country forward significantly.
“She introduced free education and stipends for girls, which is considered a milestone in the advancement of women’s education in Bangladesh,” he recalled.
The chief adviser also said that Begum Khaleda Zia was remarkably successful in her political life and was never defeated in any election.
From 1991 to 2001, she was elected from five different parliamentary constituencies in general elections, and in 2008 she won all three constituencies she contested, he said.
Professor Yunus said after being elected prime minister in 1991, she laid a strong foundation for the country’s economy through economic liberalisation.
The chief adviser said that during Sheikh Hasina’s fascist rule, Begum Khaleda Zia stood as a unique symbol of struggle and resistance.
Her uncompromising stance greatly inspired the nation throughout a long period of struggle, he added.
Professor Yunus said that because of her political success, Begum Khaleda Zia became a victim of extreme political vengeance. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison in false and fabricated cases and had to endure long periods of incarceration, he added.
The chief adviser expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of Begum Khaleda Zia and to the leaders and activists of her party.
On this day of irreparable loss for the nation, he called upon the people of the country to remain calm and patient and requested everyone to pray from their respective positions for eternal peace of her departed soul.