EU officially announces election observation deployment to Bangladesh
The European Union has formally announced the deployment of an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Bangladesh for the February 2026 parliamentary polls, appointing Member of the European Parliament Ivars Ijabs as Chief Observer.
The decision was taken in response to a formal invitation from the Bangladeshi authorities, according to an EU press release issued today.
The High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, decided to deploy the mission to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for 12 February, 2026, the release said.
“I am honoured to lead this EU Election Observation Mission to Bangladesh, which will deliver an independent and impartial assessment of the electoral process,” said Ivars Ijabs.
He described the mission as a concrete demonstration of the EU’s support for the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for stronger democratic institutions, the rule of law and the protection of human rights.
The EU Election Observation Mission will assess the electoral process in line with international commitments and standards for democratic elections and will engage with a wide range of stakeholders throughout the process.