EU Ambassador at a discussion
EU waits to work with elected govt in Bangladesh: Michael Miller
The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, has said that reforms are essential for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.
A newly elected government will assume responsibility for running the country through elections next year, and the European Union is looking forward to working with that new government.
He made these remarks on Monday afternoon at a discussion event held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. The event was organised by the Association of Former Ambassadors (AOFA) to discuss EU-Bangladesh relations. The session was presided over by AOFA President Abdullah Al Hasan.
In his speech, the EU Ambassador said: "I have traveled to various districts in Bangladesh and witnessed the hopes and aspirations of the younger generation. The time has come for Bangladesh to fulfill the dreams of its youth. To realize these aspirations, political parties, civil society, development partners, and all stakeholders must work together."
Referring to the upcoming national election, Michael Miller said that Bangladesh is moving toward a political transition. The European Union is committed to continuing its full support to the interim government to ensure a free and fair election in February. He stressed that completing the reform initiatives taken by the interim government is essential for a democratic transition, and that political consensus is crucial in this process.
Highlighting the importance of stability for foreign investment, the EU Ambassador said: "European investors are interested in investing in Bangladesh. Any investor not only seeks protection for their investments but also expects a stable environment."
On EU-Bangladesh relations, Michael Miller stated: "The foundation of our bilateral relationship is based on human rights, development, democracy, and freedom of expression. We will continue to work even more strongly on these issues in the future."
Michael Miller noted that the EU always expects legal migration from Bangladesh, and said that there is significant potential for sending skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh.
The EU Ambassador said, "We are working closely with Bangladesh in the area of security. In particular, the EU is providing necessary support to enhance the capacity of the Coast Guard. Further cooperation is needed between Bangladesh and the EU in the field of defence."
Referring to the Rohingya crisis, Michael Miller stated that the EU will continue its support toward resolving the issue, adding, "The only solution to the Rohingya crisis is their repatriation to Myanmar. However, this repatriation must be voluntary and take place in a peaceful environment."