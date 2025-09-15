EU waits to work with elected govt in Bangladesh: Michael Miller

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, has said that reforms are essential for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

A newly elected government will assume responsibility for running the country through elections next year, and the European Union is looking forward to working with that new government.

He made these remarks on Monday afternoon at a discussion event held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. The event was organised by the Association of Former Ambassadors (AOFA) to discuss EU-Bangladesh relations. The session was presided over by AOFA President Abdullah Al Hasan.

In his speech, the EU Ambassador said: "I have traveled to various districts in Bangladesh and witnessed the hopes and aspirations of the younger generation. The time has come for Bangladesh to fulfill the dreams of its youth. To realize these aspirations, political parties, civil society, development partners, and all stakeholders must work together."