Xi pledges China will remain Bangladesh’s ‘trusted friend’: PM’s Adviser Humaiun Kobir

He said Xi emphasised that the friendship and partnership between the two countries were not temporary, but rather a long-term commitment by China under his leadership to Bangladesh’s development.

The Chinese president also expressed hope that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit would further accelerate Bangladesh’s development, he said.

Xi also assured that China is ready to support the implementation of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s vision for Bangladesh’s development, economic transformation, regional cooperation, and stability, he added.

He said that the Chinese President praised Tarique Rahman’s development vision and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

Kobir further said China has expressed support for Bangladesh’s efforts to join BRICS and become a partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).