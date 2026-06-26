Xi pledges China will remain Bangladesh’s ‘trusted friend’: PM’s Adviser Humaiun Kobir
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday assured that China will remain a “trusted friend” of Bangladesh in implementing Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s development vision.
Xi gave the assurance during a meeting with Tarique Rahman on the final day of the Bangladesh prime minister’s visit to China at the Great Hall of the People this morning. The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.
“During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, President Xi has assured Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of China’s long-term support for Bangladesh’s development, saying that China would remain a ‘trusted friend’ throughout Bangladesh’s development journey,” Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir told a press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
He said Xi emphasised that the friendship and partnership between the two countries were not temporary, but rather a long-term commitment by China under his leadership to Bangladesh’s development.
The Chinese president also expressed hope that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit would further accelerate Bangladesh’s development, he said.
Xi also assured that China is ready to support the implementation of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s vision for Bangladesh’s development, economic transformation, regional cooperation, and stability, he added.
He said that the Chinese President praised Tarique Rahman’s development vision and expressed full confidence in his leadership.
Kobir further said China has expressed support for Bangladesh’s efforts to join BRICS and become a partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
He said Beijing also voiced support for Bangladesh’s interest in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which could provide Bangladesh with greater access to regional markets.
Earlier, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the same venue, Kobir said, adding that Zhao Leji, who is regarded as one of the most influential leaders in China’s political structure, is the third-ranking member of the Politburo Standing Committee and holds a position broadly comparable to that of a parliamentary speaker.
According to Humayun Kobir, Zhao Leji reaffirmed China’s support for Bangladesh’s development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The PM’s adviser said Zhao highlighted China’s close engagement with Bangladesh’s development priorities and assured continued Chinese cooperation in advancing the country’s development agenda.
He added that the Chinese leader identified opportunities for cooperation in healthcare, education, skills development, technical and vocational training, water resource management, and river management.
Kobir said Zhao Leji described Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as a close partner with whom China is eager to work even more closely.
Quoting Zhao, he said that if Bangladesh and China work together, they could become a united force representing the interests and aspirations of the Global South.
This, he said, demonstrates the importance the Chinese leadership at every level attached to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s historic visit.
He also said that the Prime Minister’s meetings with Chinese business leaders and representatives from various industries could lead to several billion dollars in potential investment.
In addition to investment, discussions were also held on concessional loans and grants, he added.
Kobir said that grant-based financing is becoming increasingly limited worldwide. Despite this trend, China has pledged more than US$300 million in grant assistance, he said.
Giving an overall assessment of the visit, Humayun Kabir described it as “historic” and “transformational.”
“This visit is not only historic; it has ushered in a new era. Through it, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership, Bangladesh’s development vision, and his ideas on regional cooperation and stability have gained greater acceptance among world leaders,” he said.
“The visit to China will, in the future, be regarded as a historic milestone from which Bangladesh will be able to exert a more positive and stronger influence across the region and the world,” he added.