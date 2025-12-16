Victory Day: Freedom fighters, Indian war veterans make reciprocal visits
A delegation of eight War Veterans and two Serving Officers of Indian Armed Forces arrived in Dhaka to participate in Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations to commemorate the Liberation War of 1971.
Similarly, a delegation of eight Muktijoddhas (Freedom Fighters) and two Serving Officers from Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in Kolkata on 14 December 2025 to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations.
The Indian High Commission of India said this in a press release received here on Tuesday.
During the visit, the valiant Muktijoddhas will interact with Indian War Veterans and senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, who played a pivotal role in training the Muktijoddhas and fought shoulder to shoulder with them in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle.
The Indian delegation will also interact with Muktijoddhas and senior officers from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force.
These exchange visits provide a platform for Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and Indian War Veterans to celebrate the unique friendship between our two countries and to renew memories of the Liberation War, which epitomises the shared sacrifices of the armed forces of Bangladesh and India for Bangladesh’s freedom from occupation, oppression and mass atrocities.