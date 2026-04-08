Govt is implementing multi-term plans in 43 areas in education sector: PM

Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, said that the current democratic government considers education as the best investment for the nation and remains committed to building a quality, life-oriented, and inclusive education system.

He also said that the government's election manifesto outlined a plan to gradually increase allocation for education to 5 per cent of GDP.

"In line with that target, the government is implementing short, medium and long-term plans after identifying 43 areas in the education sector," the leader of the House said, adding that special importance has been given to improve the quality of primary education in the manifesto.

As part of the government initiatives, free school uniforms will be distributed among 200,000 primary school students across the country within the current fiscal, he said, adding, the government has a plan to expand this initiative in all upazilas across the country gradually.