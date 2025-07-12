Emirates Airlines: Passenger 'harassment' sparks concerns
Family of a 71-year-old Bangladeshi-origin US citizen Laila Hussain has alleged Emirates Airlines denied wheelchair assistance and left her standing for hours during her journey to New York, raising concerns over the airline’s passenger service standards despite its significant operations in Bangladesh.
Laila Hussain, who was travelling from Dhaka to JFK on 10 July via Emirates Flights (Ticket number 1767216423865) EK587 (seat 11 H) and EK 205 (seat 47C), was initially provided a wheelchair at Dhaka airport.
However, upon landing at Dubai International Airport, despite informing the cabin crew of her inability to walk, she did not receive a wheelchair at the gate as promised, her family alleged.
Emirates ground staff reportedly instructed her to “walk a bit” to receive a wheelchair, but after walking a considerable distance, no wheelchair assistance was provided. During her layover at Dubai, she was also required to take a train to another terminal without assistance, her family said.
The situation reportedly worsened at Milan Airport during a two-hour layover for Flight EK205, where, contrary to usual procedures, all passengers were deboarded, and no seating arrangement was available for passengers.
Hussain was allegedly made to stand for two hours without a wheelchair or help, despite her age and health. She later fell sick at the airport.
Other passengers also expressed astonishment at the handling of the situation, questioning how an airline of Emirates’ stature could compel its passengers to stand for two hours without providing any seating or assistance.
Her daughter, Ishrat Jahan, currently residing in New York, contacted Emirates customer service in Dubai to seek urgent assistance for her mother. However, she allegedly received an insensitive response, quoting an Emirates agent saying, “They can’t help as she is not in Milan airport and why did I buy this ticket for my mom.”
In a Facebook post, Jahan expressed frustration, stating, “These airlines are robbing us with their high-priced tickets in return, is this the customer service we are supposed to get? The worst airline experience ever… no matter what emergencies I have, I will never choose Emirates again.”
Such allegations of poor passenger service by Emirates, especially regarding wheelchair assistance and elderly passenger care, have been raised earlier but often went unaddressed, stakeholders said.
Despite holding more than 20 per cent of the passenger market share in Bangladesh due to limited airline availability, passengers have expressed dissatisfaction with the airline’s declining service standards.
When contacted for comments, the Emirates spokesperson said, "We are investigating a customer complaint concerning mobility support at Milan Malpensa Airport.”
The airline said it is taking the matter seriously and is working with its airport and ground service partners to review the situation, assuring that the customer will be contacted directly. “We remain committed to providing accessible and inclusive service for all our passengers," he added.