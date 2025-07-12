Emirates Airlines: Passenger 'harassment' sparks concerns

Family of a 71-year-old Bangladeshi-origin US citizen Laila Hussain has alleged Emirates Airlines denied wheelchair assistance and left her standing for hours during her journey to New York, raising concerns over the airline’s passenger service standards despite its significant operations in Bangladesh.

Laila Hussain, who was travelling from Dhaka to JFK on 10 July via Emirates Flights (Ticket number 1767216423865) EK587 (seat 11 H) and EK 205 (seat 47C), was initially provided a wheelchair at Dhaka airport.

However, upon landing at Dubai International Airport, despite informing the cabin crew of her inability to walk, she did not receive a wheelchair at the gate as promised, her family alleged.