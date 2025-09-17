Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman meets European Union Ambassador
Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Michael Miller paid a courtesy call on General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff, at the Army Headquarters today.
Bangladesh Army shared the news on a Facebook post today, Wednesday.
The post on the verified Facebook page of the Bangladesh army said that in addition to exchanging of mutual greetings, they discussed ways of enhancing military cooperation between Bangladesh and European Union, as well as exploring the potential for developing indigenous defence industry in Bangladesh with European assistance.
The EU ambassador appreciated Bangladesh Army’s contribution to maintaining law and order under present context, says the Army.