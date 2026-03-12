Eid travel: Special launch, steamer services to begin on 17 Mar
The Ministry of Shipping has decided to start launch and steamer services on two special river routes to facilitate the travel of home goers on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
Under this arrangement, special water vessels will start operation from Basila and Shimulia tourist ghats in the capital from 17 March, a ministry press release said.
Special vessels will operate on the designated routes to manage the pressure of the holidaymakers and ensure their comfortable journey on the Eid.
Water vessels will run on the Shimulia-Demra-Narayanganj-Chandpur-Kaliganj-Hijla-Barishal route from Shimulia Tourist Ghat adjacent to Kanchan Bridge.
On the other hand, vessels will run from Basila Launch Ghat adjacent to the Basila Bridge in the capital on Basila-Sadarghat-Munshiganj-Chandpur-Eidga Ferry Ghat, Shariatpur-Ilisha-Hakimuddin-Golachipa routes.
Necessary instructions have already been given to all the concerned to keep the Eid journey of holidaymakers on river routes and smooth. The authorities have taken necessary preparations to ensure the safety of passengers on the waterways and maintain the quality of service, the press release said.
Besides, passengers have been asked to reach their destinations safely using the designated waterways.