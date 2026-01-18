Criticism over free cigarette distribution and slogans at DUCSU concert
The Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) has come under criticism following allegations that cigarettes were distributed free of charge at a concert held on the university campus.
Various slogans chanted during the concert have also sparked intense debate on social media.
The concert, titled “Kuashar Gaan”, was held yesterday, Saturday, at the central grounds of the campus. Students reported that free cigarettes were distributed from stalls set up at the venue. DUCSU co-organised the concert with a platform called ‘Spirit of July’.
Students trongly criticised the free distribution of cigarettes at the concert on social media, pointing out that this constitutes a violation of the tobacco control law.
Under the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005 (amended in 2013), Section 5(b) prohibits the free distribution or sale of tobacco products at a reduced price as an inducement to purchase.
Section 5(c) further states that offering donations, prizes or scholarships or sponsoring any event with the intention of advertising or encouraging the use of tobacco products, is a punishable offence.
Violation of these provisions may result in imprisonment for up to three months without hard labour, or a fine of up to Tk 100,000.
According to Section 6(b) of the same Act, selling tobacco or tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions, hospitals, clinics, sports venues and children’s parks is punishable by a fine of Tk 5,000.
In connection with this incident, students have directed their allegations primarily towards DUCSU’s Literary and Cultural Affairs secretary, Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad.
Amid widespread criticism, Musaddiq Ali issued an apology in a Facebook post. He wrote that he was the only representative from DUCSU involved in organising the concert, but that he was not personally involved in any discussions regarding sponsorship, contracts or conditions.
Regarding the concert’s sponsor, ‘X Force’, Musaddiq stated that the company had informed him that it would set up a designated smoking zone at the concert venue so that smoking would not cause inconvenience to others.
“I felt quite positive after hearing this. As I was busy with guest coordination and stage management throughout the concert, I was not aware of what was happening on the field. Towards the end of the concert, I saw on Facebook that such an incident had taken place, at which point there was no opportunity to intervene. I was not aware that they would distribute free cigarettes to students inside the smoking zone,” Musaddiq wrote.
Many users have continued to post critical comments under his statement, while other students have shared separate posts expressing their disapproval.
Sakib Biswas, a student of Bijoy Ekattor Hall at Dhaka University, wrote on Facebook, “Is DUCSU motivating DU students to drugs? On the one hand, there are so-called operations against drugs and on the other, encouragement of drug use, what kind of hypocrisy is this? Does everything become acceptable if it is done by Shibir? Shocking!”
A student of Rokeya Hall, Asia Akter wrote, “I did not know who the sponsors of the concert were. Now I hear it was some bidi company. They even distributed free bidis at the concert? Can you imagine such things?”
She further wrote, “Congratulations to the Shibir-aligned DUCSU for organising such an unprecedented bidi-filled concert.”
Debate over slogans
While attending the concert, DUCSU’s Literary and Cultural Affairs secretary Musaddiq Ali promoted slogans in favour of a referendum. In response, several slogans were raised by students that appeared to mock him.
When Musaddiq Ali chanted slogans of “Quota or merit”, “Slavery or reform” “Compromise or struggle” students responded mockingly to his chant with quota, slavery and compromise. Further in response to his slogan “Who are you, who am I?”, students shouted “Uranium, uranium”.
Student Asia Akter wrote on Facebook, “This is a university concert, organised by DUCSU, and slogans are being shouted from the stage ‘Slavery or reform’!”
In his Facebook post defending himself, DUCSU’s Literary and Cultural Affairs secretary Musaddiq Ali expressed regret for what he described as “overall mismanagement”.