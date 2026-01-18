Criticism over free cigarette distribution and slogans at DUCSU concert

The Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) has come under criticism following allegations that cigarettes were distributed free of charge at a concert held on the university campus.

Various slogans chanted during the concert have also sparked intense debate on social media.

The concert, titled “Kuashar Gaan”, was held yesterday, Saturday, at the central grounds of the campus. Students reported that free cigarettes were distributed from stalls set up at the venue. DUCSU co-organised the concert with a platform called ‘Spirit of July’.

Students trongly criticised the free distribution of cigarettes at the concert on social media, pointing out that this constitutes a violation of the tobacco control law.