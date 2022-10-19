Better to widen CCTV surveillance than using EVM: Ex EC Sakhawat

Former election commissioner (EC) M Sakhawat Hussain recommended widening the surveillance of CCTV cameras instead of using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the national parliamentary elections.

He made this recommendation on Wednesday in a views-exchange meeting at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The former election commissioner said there is huge debate over using EVM in the elections. It is rather better to use CCTV cameras than purchasing EVM for 150 constituencies in the elections.

