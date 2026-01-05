Political motives were behind enforced disappearances, says Commission in final report

Commission member Nabila Idris said the actual number of enforced disappearances could be significantly higher.

“The number of enforced disappearances could be four to six thousand,” she said, adding, “Contacting many of the victims of disappearances leads to the discovery of more victims who have not contacted us, do not know about us or have moved to other countries.

There are many people with whom we contacted ourselves, but they did not agree to talk on the record.”

The Commission members stated that evidence collected during the investigation proved that enforced disappearances were mainly politically motivated crimes.

According to the report, 75 per cent of the victims who returned alive were leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir, while 22 per cent were leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations.

Among those still missing, 68 per cent were leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations, and 22 per cent were leaders and activists of Jamaat and Shibir.

The report said evidence was found indicating direct involvement of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her security and defence adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in high-profile disappearances.

Notable cases cited include BNP leaders Ilias Ali, Hummam Quader Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Chowdhury Alam, Jamaat leader and former Brigadier General Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, Barrister Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, and former Ambassador Maroof Zaman.