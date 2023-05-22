Joint exercise of Bangladesh, US Navy begins

Bangladesh and the US Navy started a joint drill ‘Exercise Tiger Shark-40’ at BNS Nirvik in Chattogram on Sunday, said a media release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Bangladesh Navy’s Chattogram naval area commander Rear Admiral Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury attended the inauguration of the exercise as chief guest. The representatives of the US embassy also attended the programme.
Officials of armed forces department, army, navy and Chattogram naval area also attended the inauguration ceremony.
The ISPR media release also said the goal of this joint exercise is to enhance strategic efficiency and gaining mutual technological and tactical knowledge alongside improving the existing relation between the armed forces of the two countries.
Commodore SWADS (Special Warfare Diving and Salvage) Command has been managing the joint exercise where a special force of Bangladesh Army and Navy and a special force of the US have been taking part, the release added.
The exercise will end on 15 June.