Proposed budget burdens low-income individuals with higher taxes: CPD

The proposed personal income tax structure for the 2026-27 fiscal year is ‘highly discriminatory,’ says the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), noting that the new framework disproportionately increases the burden on lower-income individuals.

In contrast, the think tank argued that the increase in tax liability for high-income individuals earning above Tk 3 million annually is significantly lower.

CPD presented its analysis during a budget review dialogue held this Sunday (21 June), at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka. Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury attended the event as chief guest. CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote paper.

The dialogue, chaired by CPD Distinguished Fellow Mustafizur Rahman, also featured State Minister for Planning Zonayed Saki as a special guest and National Citizen Party (NCP) MP Akhtar Hossain as an honored guest.