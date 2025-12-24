DUCSU GS Farhad marries CUCSU leader Sanjida
Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) general secretary (GS) SM Farhad has tied knot.
The bride is Jannatul Ferdaus Sanjida, executive member of Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU).
On the same day, DUCSU’s assistant general secretary (AGS) Mohiuddin Khan also got married.
The nikah (wedding) of Farhad and Sanjida was held today, Wednesday at a mosque in Dhaka. Afterwards, a post-wedding lunch was arranged in a private setting at a nearby restaurant for the newlyweds.
Confirming the matter, CUCSU general secretary (GS) Saeed Bin Habib said that their nikah took place today afternoon.
Following that, a lunch was arranged by their families, and the wedding ceremony was conducted in a private setting with family members and close relatives.
DUCSU general secretary SM Farhad is a student of the 2017–18 batch at Dhaka University’s Institute of Social Welfare and Research. He was a residential student at Kabi Jasimuddin Hall. His family’s permanent residence is in Gathachhara village of Maini Union, Langadu upazila, Rangamati.
Farhad completed his Dakhil from the local Baitush Sharaf Jabaria Ideal Madrasah and later completed Alim from Baitush Sharaf Madrasa in Chattogram before enrolling at Dhaka University’s Institute of Social Welfare and Research.
CUCSU executive member Jannatul Ferdous Sanjida is a third-year student of the 2022–23 batch in the Department of Sociology at Chittagong University. She is a residential student at Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia Hall and hails from Feni district.