DUCSU GS Farhad marries CUCSU leader Sanjida

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) general secretary (GS) SM Farhad has tied knot.

The bride is Jannatul Ferdaus Sanjida, executive member of Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU).

On the same day, DUCSU’s assistant general secretary (AGS) Mohiuddin Khan also got married.

The nikah (wedding) of Farhad and Sanjida was held today, Wednesday at a mosque in Dhaka. Afterwards, a post-wedding lunch was arranged in a private setting at a nearby restaurant for the newlyweds.

Confirming the matter, CUCSU general secretary (GS) Saeed Bin Habib said that their nikah took place today afternoon.

Following that, a lunch was arranged by their families, and the wedding ceremony was conducted in a private setting with family members and close relatives.