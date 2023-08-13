UK to provide support for Bangladesh's flood-affected people

The United Kingdom (UK) will provide over Tk 34 million of humanitarian support to the communities affected by large-scale flooding in Chattogram division, reports BSS.
The UK will deliver vital assistance to over 18,000 people affected by flooding in Bandarban, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts, said a press release.
The assistance will be allocated by Start Fund Bangladesh, working with Caritas Bangladesh and Action Aid Bangladesh.
"The UK stands with all those affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Bangladesh. I am pleased to announce the UK is providing £250,000 of humanitarian assistance to respond to urgent needs," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said.
This support will provide essential relief items, including food, clean water, sanitation and hygiene kits, shelter materials and cash transfers to over 18,000 people who have been affected by the ongoing floods, she said.
This complements the Government of Bangladesh's response and builds on the UK's longstanding support to disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh.