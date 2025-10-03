Language Movement veteran Ahmed Rafiq’s body to be taken to Shaheed Minar Saturday

The nation will bid a solemn farewell to Language Movement veteran, noted poet, essayist and Rabindra researcher Ahmed Rafiq as his body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for the public to pay respects on Saturday.

His body will be kept at the Shaheed Minar from 11:00 am to allow people from all walks of life to offer their tributes to the celebrated intellectual and cultural icon.

Leaders from cultural, literary and political spheres are expected to attend and pay homage.