Tarique Rahman invited for bilateral visit as well as BRICS summit: Randhir Jaiswal
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited to India for a bilateral visit as well as to participate as the Chairperson of BIMSTEC in the outreach session of the upcoming BRICS summit.
This information was shared by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in response to questions from journalists during the weekly briefing at India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.
During the briefing, a journalist raised a question about the meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, which took place on Monday.
The journalist wanted to know what topics were discussed and whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had agreed to visit India.
In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Jaiswal, stated, "Our High Commissioner had a meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister yesterday, Monday. Both parties discussed matters of mutual interest."
Regarding the invitation to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, he mentioned, "We have invited him for a bilateral visit, and at the same time, for participation in the BRICS outreach session in Delhi. If there are any updates on this matter, we will inform you."
The 18th BRICS summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 12-13 September. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has invited Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to attend the summit’s outreach session as the Chairperson of BIMSTEC.
Previously, India extended its first invitation in February, soon after Tarique Rahman assumed office as Bangladesh's Prime Minister. According to diplomatic sources in New Delhi, South Block is keen on seeing Tarique Rahman visit India, and efforts are ongoing in this regard.
Meanwhile, on 5 August, marking the second anniversary of the July protests, fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in Bangladesh, participated in a conversation with journalists via audio call at an event in New Delhi. Bangladesh vehemently objected to India allowing Sheikh Hasina to speak with journalists despite its protests.
Recent official-level meetings between India’s High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi and the Bangladesh government included renewed demands for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of the murderers of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman reported that all information regarding the murder of Osman Hadi and his murderers has been provided to India.
All the information requested by India has been given. In the briefing, journalists sought India's stance on these two extradition requests.
In response, Jaiswal stated that India’s position on Hasina’s extradition is clear. All procedures from India’s side are being thoroughly examined.
Regarding the extradition of Osman Hadi’s murderers, the spokesperson noted that it is a legal matter and is being scrutinised. Alongside, the investigation continues.
A journalist also questioned the two-day visit of India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), chief Parag Jain to Bangladesh during the briefing.
The journalist asked whether the RAW chief met with Bangladesh's Prime Minister's defense advisor, Brigadier General (Retd.) AKM Shamsul Islam, and what the purpose of the visit was.
Jaiswal evaded the question, stating that he has "no information” regarding this and suggested that the relevant ministry might provide clarification.