Tarique Rahman invited for bilateral visit as well as BRICS summit: Randhir Jaiswal

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited to India for a bilateral visit as well as to participate as the Chairperson of BIMSTEC in the outreach session of the upcoming BRICS summit.

This information was shared by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in response to questions from journalists during the weekly briefing at India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

During the briefing, a journalist raised a question about the meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, which took place on Monday.

The journalist wanted to know what topics were discussed and whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had agreed to visit India.