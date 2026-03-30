Former CJ Khairul Haque shown arrested in two separate murder cases
Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has been shown arrested in two separate murder cases filed over incidents during the July mass uprising period. One case was filed with Jatrabari police station and the other with Adabor police station.
The order was issued today, Monday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jamsed Alam following separate applications by police. State prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed the matter.
Shamsuddoha Sumon said Khairul Haque was brought to the court lock-up at 9:30 am today and was produced before the court about two hours later. Hearings were held on the applications submitted by the respective investigating officers of Jatrabari and Adabor police stations to show him arrested in the separate murder cases. After the hearings, the court granted both applications.
In his application, Sub Inspector (SI) Md Mahmudul Hasan of Jatrabari police station stated that on the afternoon of 19 July, 2024, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations opened indiscriminate fire on students and civilians on Boubazar Road in North Kutubkhali of Jatrabari. A student of Lord Hardinge Senior Fazil Madrasa, Md Arif (17), was shot during the incident. He was declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. A murder case was filed with Jatrabari police station on 26 August, 2024. Evidence has been found of Khairul Haque’s direct or indirect involvement in the incident, and therefore it is necessary to show him arrested in the case.
On the other hand, SI Mohammad Tipu Sultan of Adabor police station stated in his application that on 5 August, 2024, garment worker Md Rubel (18) joined a procession of students and civilians in the Adabor area. At that time, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the procession, leaving Rubel shot. He died on 7 August while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Rubel’s father filed a murder case with Adabor police station, in which Khairul Haque is named as an accused. It is necessary to show him arrested for proper investigation and to uncover the case facts.
Nearly a year after the fall of the Awami League government during the July mass uprising, Khairul Haque was arrested by police on 24 July, 2025, from his residence in Dhanmondi in the capital. He was later shown arrested in multiple cases, including murder during the July movement, and has remained in prison since his arrest.
On 8 March, the High Court granted him bail in four separate cases, including allegations of verdict forgery. He was also granted bail on 11 March by the High Court in a case filed by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).