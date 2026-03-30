Former CJ Khairul Haque shown arrested in two separate murder cases

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has been shown arrested in two separate murder cases filed over incidents during the July mass uprising period. One case was filed with Jatrabari police station and the other with Adabor police station.

The order was issued today, Monday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jamsed Alam following separate applications by police. State prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon confirmed the matter.

Shamsuddoha Sumon said Khairul Haque was brought to the court lock-up at 9:30 am today and was produced before the court about two hours later. Hearings were held on the applications submitted by the respective investigating officers of Jatrabari and Adabor police stations to show him arrested in the separate murder cases. After the hearings, the court granted both applications.