PM Hasina calls on Japan emperor Naruhito in Tokyo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina met emperor of Japan Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.
The premier attended an audience with the emperor at the Imperial Palace at 3:00pm local time.
Hasina, now on a four-day official visit to Japan, will also hold a summit meeting with her Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio at the latter’s office in Tokyo on Wednesday evening local time.
After the summit meeting, both the prime ministers will sign a joint statement. They will also witness the exchange of agreements and memorandums of cooperation (MoCs) for bilateral cooperation in different sectors.
The Bangladesh prime minister also held meetings separately with foreign minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi and president of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko, chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial & Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC) Fumiya Kokubu, chairman and CEO of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko and president of Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League (JBPFL) Taro Aso on Wednesday.
PM Hasina arrived here in Tokyo on Tuesday on a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.