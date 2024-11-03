Bangladeshi expat killed in Israeli air strike in Lebanon
A Bangladeshi expatriate has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in war-torn Lebanon on his way to work, said the Bangladesh embassy on Sunday.
The fatality occurred in the Grazmiye area of Beirut on Saturday afternoon (local time), they said.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Nizam Uddin, son of Mohammad Abdul Quddus of Khaira area of Kasba Upazila in Brahmanbaria. He aged around 31bearing the passport No- EF0620043.
Bangladesh ambassador to Lebanon, Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan expressed grief over the death of the remittance fighter and sought forgiveness for his departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.