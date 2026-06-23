Bangladesh eyes $1b annual carbon credit earnings from 250m tree plantation drive: Report

Bangladesh can earn nearly US$ 1 billion annually from the sale of carbon credits to be generated through the nationwide 250 million tree plantation programme announced by the incumbent government, according to a government report.

On 13 June last, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the nationwide programme to plant 250 million trees over the next five years aiming to strengthen environmental protection and address the adverse impacts of climate change.

The Climate Financing Budget Report says a key feature of this striving five-year initiative is its potential to generate carbon credit through large-scale afforestation.