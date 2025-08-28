Election’s roadmap announced, schedule in Dec

Key issues in the roadmap: Stakeholders' dialogue, preparation of the voter list, reform of electoral laws and regulations, party registration, delimitation of constituencies, establishment of polling centres, postal voting, registration of observer organisations, accreditation of local and foreign journalists; manpower and administrative arrangements for elections, procurement of electoral materials, law-and-order–related activities, consolidation of reforms to other laws and regulations; printing of manuals, guidelines, posters, and ID cards; training of trainers, adaptation of transparent ballot boxes, allocation of the election budget, publicity and motivation campaigns, strengthening of the telecommunications system, installation of digital monitors and equipment, unofficial dissemination of preliminary results, display, publication, and dissemination of results (through various channels); and miscellaneous matters.

Dialogue with parties and stakeholders: To begin in the last week of September. It will take about one and a half months to complete.

Updating of the voter list: The second supplementary draft voter list has already been published, which will be finalised on 31 August. After the supplementary list of 31 October, the final voter list will be published on 30 November.