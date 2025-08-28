13th parliament
Election’s roadmap announced, schedule in Dec
The election commission (EC) has announced the roadmap of the 13th national elections prioritising 24 works.
EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed announced the roadmap today, Thursday.
The important works include demarcation of the constituencies, finalising voter list, registration of political parties and finalising election observers.
As per the roadmap, the election would be held in the first half of February 2026. The electoral schedule would be declared in the first half of December.
Key issues in the roadmap: Stakeholders' dialogue, preparation of the voter list, reform of electoral laws and regulations, party registration, delimitation of constituencies, establishment of polling centres, postal voting, registration of observer organisations, accreditation of local and foreign journalists; manpower and administrative arrangements for elections, procurement of electoral materials, law-and-order–related activities, consolidation of reforms to other laws and regulations; printing of manuals, guidelines, posters, and ID cards; training of trainers, adaptation of transparent ballot boxes, allocation of the election budget, publicity and motivation campaigns, strengthening of the telecommunications system, installation of digital monitors and equipment, unofficial dissemination of preliminary results, display, publication, and dissemination of results (through various channels); and miscellaneous matters.
Dialogue with parties and stakeholders: To begin in the last week of September. It will take about one and a half months to complete.
Updating of the voter list: The second supplementary draft voter list has already been published, which will be finalised on 31 August. After the supplementary list of 31 October, the final voter list will be published on 30 November.
Electoral laws and regulations: Proposals for amendments and formulation of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and other laws and regulations by 31 August. In addition, amendments to the Delimitation of Constituencies Act, amendments to the Voter List Act, finalisation of policies and management for polling centres in parliamentary elections, finalisation of policies for domestic and foreign observers and journalists, the Election Conduct (Amendment) 2025 with symbols, the Election Officer (Special Provisions) Act 1991, and the Election Commission Secretariat Act 2009—all these are under process at the ministry of law, which is expected to be completed by 30 September.
Political party registration: Preliminary registration in mid-September, and final gazette within September.
Delimitation of constituencies: To be finalised and published in the gazette at the beginning of September, with GIS maps prepared and published by 30 September.
Postal voting and ballots: Project approval, finalisation of software, mobile app development, registration and tracking modules, and publicity to be completed in October. Ballot papers will be sent abroad in November. For prisoners, ballot papers are planned to be sent two weeks before polling.
Law-and-order–related activities: Meetings in September, 15 days before the election schedule is announced, and after the announcement as well.
The chief adviser has announced that the 13th National Parliamentary Election will be held in the first half of February next year, before Ramadan. A related letter has also been sent to the election commission.
The chief election commissioner has also said that the election schedule will be announced about two months before the polling date. Following discussions at the election commission meeting, it was informed that the schedule will be declared in the first half of December.