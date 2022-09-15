WASA MD not allowed to attend office online from US

It read Taqsem has been allowed to go to the United States for his treatment and to meet the family living there. He is permitted to stay in the US from 24 September to 4 November or for six weeks starting from the journey date.
Deputy MD AKM Shahid Uddin will discharge the duties of MD in his absence.
Additional secretary (water supply) Khairul Islam told Prothom Alo that Taqsem A Khan applied for leave. This time, his application was granted in the light of the decision of Dhaka WASA board. He would enjoy leave and deputy MD Shahid will perform the duties of MD.
On 7 September, Taqsem A Khan submitted a leave application to local government division secretary to travel to the United States.
He mentioned in his letter that he will stay ‘on-duty’ virtually from there, though his plea was rejected in Dhaka Wasa board on 7 July -- a day when his desire of distant work was harshly criticised by the members in the WASA board meeting.
On that day, the meeting granted Taqsem A Khan a six-week leave, but disallowed him discharging duties online.
Ignoring the board's decision, later on 7 September, the MD sent a letter to the local government division over his virtual duty that made the members of the board astonished.
According to WASA source, this is the first time he is leaving the country by handing over the duties of MD to another. Before that he would discharge his duties online while staying abroad.