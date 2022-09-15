WASA MD not allowed to attend office online from US

The government granted a six-week leave to Taqsem A Khan, managing director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa, to travel to the United States.

However, he didn't get the permission to perform his duties virtually from there.

In his absence, deputy managing director (operation and maintenance) of the authorities, AKM Shahid Uddin, will discharge duties as MD.

A letter was issued on Wednesday from the water supply wing of the local government ministry in this regard.