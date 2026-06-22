Govt seeks army deployment ahead of Awami League’s anniversary
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday has requested the deployment of the army in several metropolitan areas and districts to maintain law and order surrounding the founding anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
A letter to this effect was sent on Monday by the ministry’s Political Branch-2 to the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.
According to the letter, various banned organisations are carrying out illegal processions, "showdowns" and other programmes in different parts of the country. Such activities could lead to sabotage and create disorder, posing a risk of deterioration in the overall law and order situation as well as extensive loss of life and property.
The ministry requested the deployment of necessary troops for nine days, from June 22 to June 30, to ensure public safety and protect property in the Dhaka, Chattogram and Gazipur metropolitan areas, as well as in the Narayanganj, Gopalganj and Faridpur districts. The soldiers will operate ‘in aid to civil power.’
Tomorrow, Tuesday (23 June), marks the founding anniversary of Awami League. Home Ministry sources said the government is on high alert to prevent any illegal programs or gatherings by the party on this day.
Recently, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have held several flash marches. During a march by Jubo League leaders and activists in Gazipur last Sunday, protesters were filmed issuing death threats to approaching police officers, saying, "Don't you dare come towards us! We will kill you!"
Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024, following a mass uprising. On 10 May 2025, the advisory council of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus decided to suspend all activities of the Awami League until the completion of trials against the party and its leaders at the International Crimes Tribunal.
This ban was later solidified under the current BNP government when Parliament approved an amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act on 8 April, which includes provisions for banning the activities of any organization involved in terrorist acts.
Sources at the Home Ministry said the government remains vigilant regarding Awami League activities, which is why the decision was made to deploy the army.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said extensive and comprehensive security measures have been taken to maintain law and order and ensure overall security in Dhaka during the Awami League’s founding anniversary.
In a statement, the DMP said a plan has been adopted to place the entire city under a security blanket to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain public safety.
More than 200 special police checkpoints will be set up at strategic locations across the capital. Security measures at all entry points to Dhaka will also be strengthened through strict checkpoints and intensified search operations to prevent outsiders or suspicious individuals from causing disorder.
Alongside regular police personnel, specialised units of the DMP will remain active in the field. More than 18,000 DMP officers and personnel will be deployed to ensure security throughout the city.