Govt seeks army deployment ahead of Awami League’s anniversary

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday has requested the deployment of the army in several metropolitan areas and districts to maintain law and order surrounding the founding anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.

A letter to this effect was sent on Monday by the ministry’s Political Branch-2 to the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

According to the letter, various banned organisations are carrying out illegal processions, "showdowns" and other programmes in different parts of the country. Such activities could lead to sabotage and create disorder, posing a risk of deterioration in the overall law and order situation as well as extensive loss of life and property.