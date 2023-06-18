Sylhet City Corporation election: 132 out of 190 centers marked as risky

A total 132 centers out of 190 have been marked as ‘risky’ (important) and the rest were identified as general (risk-free) in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election, reports UNB.

According to the list prepared by Sylhet Metropolitan Police, all the polling stations in wards 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 36, 38, 39 and 42 (total 18) have been marked as risky. In addition, one or more centres in some wards have been identified as risky.

However, the only exception is the newly formed Ward No-41. All the centers here are risk-free or general.