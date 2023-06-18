Sylhet City Corporation election: 132 out of 190 centers marked as risky

A total 132 centers out of 190 have been marked as ‘risky’ (important) and the rest were identified as general (risk-free) in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election, reports UNB.
According to the list prepared by Sylhet Metropolitan Police, all the polling stations in wards 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 36, 38, 39 and 42 (total 18) have been marked as risky. In addition, one or more centres in some wards have been identified as risky.
However, the only exception is the newly formed Ward No-41. All the centers here are risk-free or general.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Sudip Das said that out of the total 190 centers in Sylhet City Corporation elections, 132 centers have been identified as important and 58 centers have been identified as general.
He said the law enforcement agencies divided the risky centers as important and more important where the risk-free centers were marked as general. The number of law enforcement teams will be defined based on these dividation on election day.
“The election commission will control the centers as per the list. Extra precautions will be taken at the risky centers,” he added.
According to the office of returning officers, there are a total of 4,86,605 voters in the city. Eight candidates are contesting for the mayor post where 273 for the ward councilor post and 87 for the reserved ward councilor post.
There are a total of 1,364 polling booths in 190 polling centers. The Sylhet City Corporation election will be held through EVMs on 21 June.