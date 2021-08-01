Sabitri comes out with Covid awareness message

It was drizzling in the afternoon of 29 July. A female emitted from a microphone installed on a battery-run auto-rickshaw beside the land office of Rajshahi’s Poba upazila. It announced, “Wear masks, stay safe,” “Don’t fear coronavirus, we will conquer it.”

This was the voice of Sabitri Hembrom, daughter of retired district cooperative officer Shurja Hembrom, from Rajshahi city’s East Horgram area. Sabitri’s mother, Sumila Tudu is the president of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad’s Rajshahi city unit. Sabitri completed her post-graduation on economics from Rajshahi College in 2018.