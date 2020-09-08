Sabrina dual NID scam: Legal notice served on EC, Somoy TV

On September 3, Somoy TV aired a report over Dual NID scam of JKG Healthcare’s chairman Sabrina Sharmin Hussain which suggested that Mizanur Rahman went to EC and recommended Sabrina for issuing her a new NID.

The investigative report showed that EC technical expert Md Shahabuddin said, “I saw the visiting card of Mizanur Rahman which was attached with the file of Sabrina; he physically came to the EC office with Sabrina… he was in the room of seniors then."

Mizanur Rahman denied the allegation and alleged that Somoy TV has been airing fake news involving him with Sabrina while he does not know her personally.

“The NID application form of Sabrina had no written recommendation from me and a distorted card that looks similar to my old visiting card was attached in her file,” Rahman said.

“Such news has spoiled my reputation that I have gathered all throughout my life by teaching,” he added.