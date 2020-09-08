Sabrina dual NID scam: Legal notice served on EC, Somoy TV

A legal notice has been sent to Election Commission (EC) and Somoy Television over publishing a report over cardiac surgeon Sabrina’s dual National Identity Card (NID) scam involving former National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Mizanur Rahman.
The notice was sent to EC technical expert Md Shahabuddin and the news editor and a reporter of Somoy TV directing them to offer unconditional apology and withdraw the news within 24 hours.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Sajjad Hossain, Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Md Shafikul Islam issued the notice through post on Tuesday.
On September 3, Somoy TV aired a report over Dual NID scam of JKG Healthcare’s chairman Sabrina Sharmin Hussain which suggested that Mizanur Rahman went to EC and recommended Sabrina for issuing her a new NID.
The investigative report showed that EC technical expert Md Shahabuddin said, “I saw the visiting card of Mizanur Rahman which was attached with the file of Sabrina; he physically came to the EC office with Sabrina… he was in the room of seniors then."
Mizanur Rahman denied the allegation and alleged that Somoy TV has been airing fake news involving him with Sabrina while he does not know her personally.
“The NID application form of Sabrina had no written recommendation from me and a distorted card that looks similar to my old visiting card was attached in her file,” Rahman said.
“Such news has spoiled my reputation that I have gathered all throughout my life by teaching,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sabrina’s two different NID’s were recently blocked by the EC after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sought details over the scam.
Election officer Md Momin Mia filed the case on August 30 with Badda Police Station under National Identity Registration Act, 2010.
Sabrina is in jail now in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. On August 20, a Dhaka court framed charges against eight people including Sabrina in the case.
JKG Healthcare reportedly provided 27,000 coronavirus reports without following proper test procedures while most of them were found fake.