Sadia Faizunnnesa made new ambassador to Brazil

Sadia Faizunnesa, a career diplomat, belongs to the 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre and joined the ministry of foreign affairs in 1999.
In her distinguished diplomatic career, she served in different capacities in the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, Bangkok and Berlin as well as at the headquarters.
Sadia Faizunnesa obtained her Masters in Development Studies from BRAC University, Dhaka, and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree under Dhaka University.