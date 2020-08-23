Salahuddin receives 9th Photoffee Photographer of the Year award

This year photojournalist Salahuddin Ahmed has received the 2019 Photoffee Photographer of the Year. He was awarded for his book ‘Art Against Genocide’ published in 2018.
‘Art Against Genocide’ contains 40 photographs taken by Salahuddin Ahmed on the Rohingya crisis. The Photoffee Academy of Fine Art Photography has been bestowing this award on promising photographers every year since 2011.
The award was presented on Saturday afternoon at an event held at Batighar in Banglamotor of the capital city. Present at the event, held in a limited manner in keeping with the prevailing pandemic, were internationally renowned photographers Shafiqul Alam Kiron and Abir Abdullah. The winner of the award received Tk 10,000, a crest and a certificate.
Also present at the event were Photoffee’s chief coordinator Sirajul Liton and coordinator Shishir Chowdhury.
Shafiqul Alam Kirin said, “This is a commendable initiative. Awards are an encouragement for artistes. It makes them more responsible. Photoffee is carrying out its responsibility towards photographers. I hope the winning photographers also carry out their responsibilities duly.”
Abir Abdullah said, “Congratulations to the winner. And special greetings to Photoffee. They are inspiring the photographers of the country, especially those who are doing well. I thank them for continuing in this task even during the pandemic. This gives us courage and inspiration to move forward.”
Upon receiving the award, Salahuddin Ahmed said that award gives inspiration to work. He said the award gave him incentive to continue to do good work in the future.
Sirajul Liton, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “Salahuddin’s photographs are different from those of other photographers. These pictures tell the tale of the struggle of stateless Rohingyas, of the joys, pains and lives of the Rohingyas who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.”
He said, “We want to encourage young talented photographers and have taken up various initiatives to this end. This award of a part of our efforts.”
Previous winners of this award include SA Shahriar Ripon, Qamruzzaman, Munem Wasif, Prito Reza, KM Asad, Joy K Roy Chowdhury, Sumon Yusuf and Farida Alam.