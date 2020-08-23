Salahuddin receives 9th Photoffee Photographer of the Year award

This year photojournalist Salahuddin Ahmed has received the 2019 Photoffee Photographer of the Year. He was awarded for his book ‘Art Against Genocide’ published in 2018.

‘Art Against Genocide’ contains 40 photographs taken by Salahuddin Ahmed on the Rohingya crisis. The Photoffee Academy of Fine Art Photography has been bestowing this award on promising photographers every year since 2011.

The award was presented on Saturday afternoon at an event held at Batighar in Banglamotor of the capital city. Present at the event, held in a limited manner in keeping with the prevailing pandemic, were internationally renowned photographers Shafiqul Alam Kiron and Abir Abdullah. The winner of the award received Tk 10,000, a crest and a certificate.

Also present at the event were Photoffee’s chief coordinator Sirajul Liton and coordinator Shishir Chowdhury.