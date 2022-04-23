Bangladesh

Sale of Eid advance train ticket begins

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Railway began the sale of advance train tickets for holidaymakers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Advance tickets are available in five locations in the capital. Sales of ticket started at 8:00am and will continue until 4:00pm. As per the schedule of the Bangladesh Railway, ticket for 27 April is being sold on Saturday.

Travellers will be required to provide a photocopy of their national identity (NID) or birth certificate to purchase advance ticket in a bid to prevent sale of ticket in black market. A person can buy maximum four tickets but will be required to provide photocopy of NID or birth certificate of all four persons.

According to sources, Bangladesh Railway will run six pairs of special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. These special trains include two pairs each in Chandpur and Sholakia and one pair each in Dewanganj and Khulna. Ticket of these trains will not be sold online.

This time, tickets are being sold under special arrangement at five locations in Dhaka. Ticket for entire west zone and Khulna-bound train is being sold in Kamalapur Railway Station; ticket for Chattogram and Noakhali-bound intercity trains in Dhaka Airport Station; ticket for special and inter-city trains bound for Mymensingh and Jamalpur; Dewanganj Special area available in Tejgaon Railway Station; ticket for Mohonganj and Haor express trains in Dhaka Cantonment and ticket for intercity train bound for Sylhet and Kishoreganj are being sold in Old Fulbaria Railway station.

Separate coaches will also be added to each train for women and persons with disabilities.

