MP demands sanctions against Dr Yunus, Hillary

Those who are involved in conspiracies against the Padma Bridge should be brought to book. “I demand that Dr Yunus, Hillary Clinton, and Tony Blair’s wife be brought under sanctions so that they cannot come to Bangladesh and engage in new conspiracies,” he told the parliament on Tuesday during the general discussion on the proposed budget.
The lawmaker also urged to hold the local conspirators on trial on charges of sedition.
Those who embezzled public money and kept this in foreign banks, are named in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers scandals. They will be brought to book soon through the anti-corruption commission (ACC), MP Nixon added.